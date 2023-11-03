Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 5.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) is 45.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) is $12.38, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for MGNX is 58.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.59% of that float. On November 03, 2023, MGNX’s average trading volume was 569.95K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stock saw an increase of 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.42% and a quarterly increase of 2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Macrogenics Inc (MGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for MGNX’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGNX Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Macrogenics Inc saw -23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $4.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,929,963 shares of Macrogenics Inc, valued at $669,585 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Macrogenics Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,779,963 shares at $1,052,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macrogenics Inc stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value 4.74, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.