LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): A Technical Analysis

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is $19.33, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for LYTS is 27.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYTS on November 03, 2023 was 220.51K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

LYTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) has decreased by -14.70 when compared to last closing price of 14.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Focus on solid operational execution, innovative products, higher demand across its vertical markets and higher pricing is likely to have benefited LSI’s (LYTS) fiscal Q1 performance.

LYTS’s Market Performance

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has experienced a -15.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.67% drop in the past month, and a 2.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for LYTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.12% for LYTS’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LYTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYTS Trading at -18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYTS fell by -15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, LSI Industries Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYTS starting from Galeese James E, who sale 7,155 shares at the price of $15.72 back on Aug 29. After this action, Galeese James E now owns 142,134 shares of LSI Industries Inc., valued at $112,494 using the latest closing price.

Clark James Anthony, the CEO and President of LSI Industries Inc., sale 20,284 shares at $15.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Clark James Anthony is holding 144,947 shares at $318,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSI Industries Inc. stands at +5.18. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 8.86 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.