LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA): A Technical Analysis

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) is $267.58, which is $48.01 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 75.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on November 03, 2023 was 517.51K shares.

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 218.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dan Arnold – President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Audette – Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations Conference Call Participants Steven Chubak – Wolfe Research Devin Ryan – JMP Securities Ben Budish – Barclays Dan Fannon – Jefferies Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Kyle Voigt – KBW Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Joining the call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Arnold; and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations, Matt Audette. Dan and Matt will offer introductory remarks, and then the call will be opened for questions.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has experienced a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for LPLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for LPLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $275 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.89. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 353 shares at the price of $250.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 145,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $88,261 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sale 175 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 145,884 shares at $43,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 57.10, with 12.18 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.