Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Stock Observes -41.35% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has seen a 49.17% increase in the past week, with a 123.01% gain in the past month, and a -0.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.49% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.25% for LXEH’s stock, with a -41.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LXEH is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

LXEH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LXEH on November 03, 2023 was 170.85K shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) has jumped by 17.76 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 49.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH Trading at 68.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.22%, as shares surge +133.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +49.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3463. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15. Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 13.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.