Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a -14.53% drop in the past month, and a -40.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for LIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for LIND stock, with a simple moving average of -37.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) by analysts is $14.00, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 35.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.64% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LIND was 283.50K shares.

LIND) stock’s latest price update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.74 in relation to its previous close of 5.84. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ stock price is down 22% YTD, in contrast with its cruise peers, which have seen robust price growth. The differentiating factor is that LIND continues to make losses, while peers have all started clocking net profits now. However, its revenue growth is robust and it has also reported an operating profit. This gives encouragement that it too can make a net profit sooner rather than later.

LIND Trading at -20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc saw -22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 15,265 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,858,293 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, valued at $183,940 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, sale 2,850 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,673,558 shares at $34,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.