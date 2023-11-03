Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has jumped by 2.60 compared to previous close of 24.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that Liberty Media stock was up as much as 11% in Tuesday’s early deals as the conglomerate launched a proposal to clean-up the ownership with SiriusXM. Liberty SiriusXM, a vehicle holding Liberty’s 38% stake in SiriusXM, would be combined with the remainder of the SiriusXM equity into a new unit.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) is $36.06, which is $10.42 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on November 03, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has seen a 6.66% increase in the past week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month, and a 8.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for LSXMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +6.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Liberty Media Corp., sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.