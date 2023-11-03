Lear Corp. (LEA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 130.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ed Lowenfeld – Vice President Investor Relations Ray Scott – President & Chief Executive Officer Jason Cardew – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Frank Orsini – Executive Vice President & President of Seating Conference Call Participants Rod Lache – Wolfe Research John Murphy – Bank of America James Picariello – BNP Paribas Colin Langan – Wells Fargo Dan Levy – Barclays Emmanuel Rosner – Deutsche Bank Joseph Spak – UBS Operator Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Lear Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) is 13.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEA is 1.61.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lear Corp. (LEA) is $168.17, which is $40.38 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On November 03, 2023, LEA’s average trading volume was 586.36K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA’s stock has seen a -4.24% decrease for the week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month and a -16.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for Lear Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for LEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $177 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEA Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.68. In addition, Lear Corp. saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from Esposito Carl A., who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Esposito Carl A. now owns 9,105 shares of Lear Corp., valued at $1,598,050 using the latest closing price.

Orsini Frank C, the EVP & President, Seating of Lear Corp., sale 12,332 shares at $155.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Orsini Frank C is holding 7,809 shares at $1,916,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corp. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corp. (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lear Corp. (LEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.