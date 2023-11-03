Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has increased by 2.74 when compared to last closing price of 606.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Here is how Lam Research (LRCX) and MongoDB (MDB) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 21.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) is $698.48, which is $75.2 above the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 130.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On November 03, 2023, LRCX’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX’s stock has seen a 6.52% increase for the week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month and a -9.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Lam Research Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for LRCX’s stock, with a 7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $616.75. In addition, Lam Research Corp. saw 48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, who sale 882 shares at the price of $627.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y now owns 12,117 shares of Lam Research Corp., valued at $553,676 using the latest closing price.

Bettinger Douglas R, the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of Lam Research Corp., sale 1,894 shares at $705.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Bettinger Douglas R is holding 96,713 shares at $1,336,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corp. stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.59. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 21.32 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.90. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.