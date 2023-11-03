Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (JLL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) is above average at 21.93x. The 36-month beta value for JLL is also noteworthy at 1.36.

The average price estimated by analysts for JLL is $187.17, which is $47.64 above than the current price. The public float for JLL is 47.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of JLL on November 03, 2023 was 359.93K shares.

JLL) stock’s latest price update

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL)’s stock price has plunge by 7.01relation to previous closing price of 130.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Scott Einberger – Head of IR Christian Ulbrich – President & CEO Karen Brennan – CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Stephen Sheldon – William Blair Michael Griffin – Citi Jade Rahmani – KBW Operator Thank you for standing-by. My name is Ian, and I will be your conference operator today.

JLL’s Market Performance

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (JLL) has seen a 12.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.19% gain in the past month and a -17.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for JLL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for JLL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JLL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JLL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $218 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JLL Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JLL rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.28. In addition, Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JLL

Equity return is now at value 5.15, with 1.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (JLL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.