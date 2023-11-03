Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAKK is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JAKK is 7.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAKK on November 03, 2023 was 63.54K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

JAKK) stock’s latest price update

Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK)’s stock price has soared by 34.82 in relation to previous closing price of 17.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 39.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stephen Berman – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer John Kimble – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Uerkwitz – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the JAKKS Pacific Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call with management, who will review financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

JAKK’s Market Performance

Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has experienced a 39.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.28% rise in the past month, and a 15.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for JAKK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.62% for JAKK’s stock, with a 17.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAKK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAKK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JAKK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAKK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JAKK Trading at 26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +29.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAKK rose by +39.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Jakks Pacific Inc. saw 31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JAKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+26.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jakks Pacific Inc. stands at +11.48. The total capital return value is set at 29.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.40. Equity return is now at value 56.29, with 17.78 for asset returns.

Based on Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK), the company’s capital structure generated 58.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.88. Total debt to assets is 21.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.