Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has surged by 4.40 when compared to previous closing price of 11.36, but the company has seen a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Integral Ad Science (IAS) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAS is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IAS is $21.65, which is $9.79 above the current price. The public float for IAS is 54.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAS on November 03, 2023 was 877.13K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a -21.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for IAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for IAS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 21,705 shares at the price of $14.67 back on Aug 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 107,129 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $318,412 using the latest closing price.

VEP Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 5,220,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that VEP Group, LLC is holding 77,660,001 shares at $94,638,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.78, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.