InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for IFRX is $9.49, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for IFRX is 51.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for IFRX on November 03, 2023 was 192.38K shares.

IFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has dropped by -13.58 compared to previous close of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that InflaRx is a developer of complement mediated therapies for inflammatory diseases. Their lead asset, vilobelimab, is a C5a inhibitor targeting Pyoderma Gangraenosum in a phase 3 trial. The company has a cash runway of 7-8 quarters and raised $40mn in a public offering in April.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

IFRX’s Market Performance

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has experienced a -17.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.00% drop in the past month, and a -62.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for IFRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.99% for IFRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFRX Trading at -52.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -45.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0620. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw -54.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.65. Equity return is now at value -28.83, with -24.85 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.