Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58.

The public float for IMO is 190.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IMO was 462.47K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has surged by 0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 58.01, but the company has seen a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Imperial Oil (IMO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.22 per share a year ago.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO’s stock has fallen by -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.38% and a quarterly rise of 10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Imperial Oil Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for IMO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.31. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Equity return is now at value 22.99, with 12.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.