Icad Inc (ICAD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.64 in comparison to its previous close of 1.32, however, the company has experienced a 8.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icad Inc (ICAD) is $5.67, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for ICAD is 23.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICAD on November 03, 2023 was 192.21K shares.

ICAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Icad Inc (ICAD) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a -26.11% drop in the past month, and a -44.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.23% for ICAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.95% for ICAD’s stock, with a -21.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICAD Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6255. In addition, Icad Inc saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of Icad Inc, valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.85 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icad Inc stands at -48.87. The total capital return value is set at -32.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.33. Equity return is now at value -35.19, with -24.26 for asset returns.

Based on Icad Inc (ICAD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.84. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icad Inc (ICAD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.