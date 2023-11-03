HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBS is 47.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBS on November 03, 2023 was 559.56K shares.

The stock of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 421.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $421.12, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has experienced a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.55% drop in the past month, and a -12.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.15% for HUBS’s stock, with a -8.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $520 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $442.50. In addition, HubSpot Inc saw 45.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $457.66 back on Oct 17. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 560,402 shares of HubSpot Inc, valued at $3,890,110 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc, sale 179 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 35,038 shares at $89,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Equity return is now at value -20.91, with -8.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.