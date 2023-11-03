Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.13 in relation to its previous close of 68.06. However, the company has experienced a -6.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Phil Yeager – President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Alexander – Chief Operating Officer Geoff DeMartino – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Group – Wolfe Research Jon Chappell – Evercore ISI Jason Seidl – Cowen and Company Brian Ossenbeck – J.P. Morgan Bascome Majors – Susquehanna Financial Group Justin Long – Stephens Bruce Chan – Stifel Thomas Wadewitz – UBS Christyne McGarvey – Morgan Stanley David Zazula – Barclays Operator Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is above average at 10.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) is $84.53, which is $16.38 above the current market price. The public float for HUBG is 30.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBG on November 03, 2023 was 224.77K shares.

HUBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) has seen a -6.67% decrease in the past week, with a -13.91% drop in the past month, and a -22.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for HUBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for HUBG’s stock, with a -16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBG Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBG fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.27. In addition, Hub Group, Inc. saw -14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.95 for the present operating margin

+10.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Group, Inc. stands at +6.68. The total capital return value is set at 25.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.56. Equity return is now at value 13.86, with 7.69 for asset returns.

Based on Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.02. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.