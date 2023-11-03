Hawkins Inc (HWKN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.03 in relation to previous closing price of 57.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Weaker end-market demand and customer destocking dampen prospects of the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry. PPG, ESI and HWKN are set to gain from self-help actions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is above average at 16.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hawkins Inc (HWKN) is $62.00, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for HWKN is 19.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWKN on November 03, 2023 was 110.23K shares.

HWKN’s Market Performance

HWKN’s stock has seen a -2.15% decrease for the week, with a -7.72% drop in the past month and a 10.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for Hawkins Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.39% for HWKN’s stock, with a 12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWKN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWKN stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for HWKN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWKN in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $62 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWKN Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWKN fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.39. In addition, Hawkins Inc saw 41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HWKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.43 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawkins Inc stands at +6.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.53. Equity return is now at value 19.32, with 11.75 for asset returns.

Based on Hawkins Inc (HWKN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.58. Total debt to assets is 19.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hawkins Inc (HWKN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.