GEE Group Inc (JOB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GEE Group Inc (JOB) has seen a 2.98% increase in the past week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month, and a 16.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for JOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.11% for JOB’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GEE Group Inc (AMEX: JOB) Right Now?

GEE Group Inc (AMEX: JOB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JOB is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JOB is $2.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for JOB is 101.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for JOB on November 03, 2023 was 328.26K shares.

JOB) stock’s latest price update

GEE Group Inc (AMEX: JOB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that FOUR, JOB and LMB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 2, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JOB Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5578. In addition, GEE Group Inc saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.00. Equity return is now at value 7.92, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEE Group Inc (JOB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.