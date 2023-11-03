Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for GPAK is 19.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GPAK was 635.55K shares.

GPAK stock's latest price update

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK)’s stock price has soared by 17.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

GPAK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.75% for GPAK’s stock, with a -35.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPAK Trading at -35.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.39% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPAK fell by -3.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Gamer Pakistan Inc. saw -67.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.