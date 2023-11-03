FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) is $7.00, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for FIP is 97.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIP on November 03, 2023 was 342.51K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

FIP) stock’s latest price update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.28relation to previous closing price of 3.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alan Andreini – IR Ken Nicholson – CEO Conference Call Participants Giuliano Bologna – Compass Point Operator Good day, and welcome to the Q3 2023 FTAI Infrastructure Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

FIP’s Market Performance

FIP’s stock has risen by 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.72% and a quarterly drop of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for FTAI Infrastructure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for FIP’s stock, with a -2.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -16.31, with -5.55 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.