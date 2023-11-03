Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.19 compared to its previous closing price of 38.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Derek Hatch – Corporate Controller Paul Walker – President and CEO Steve Young – Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Colosimo – President, Enterprise Division Sean Covey – President, Education Division Bob Whitman – Chairman Conference Call Participants Jeff Martin – ROTH MKM Dave Storms – Stonegate Capital Markets Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Franklin Covey Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) Right Now?

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FC is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FC is $72.00, which is $36.92 above the current market price. The public float for FC is 11.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume for FC on November 03, 2023 was 54.47K shares.

FC’s Market Performance

FC’s stock has seen a -8.12% decrease for the week, with a -16.36% drop in the past month and a -27.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for Franklin Covey Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.57% for FC’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FC Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FC fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.35. In addition, Franklin Covey Co. saw -24.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+72.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Covey Co. stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 21.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.10. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 7.04 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Covey Co. (FC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.46. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.