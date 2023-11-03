Flywire Corp (FLYW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for FLYW is 115.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of FLYW was 1.02M shares.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 27.08, however, the company has experienced a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Flyware (FLYW) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has risen by 2.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.24% and a quarterly drop of -19.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Flywire Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for FLYW’s stock, with a -8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.25. In addition, Flywire Corp saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 11,232 shares at the price of $28.60 back on Oct 18. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 146,145 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $321,233 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 10,749 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 955,649 shares at $311,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Equity return is now at value -5.43, with -4.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.