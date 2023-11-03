First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK)’s stock price has increased by 6.61 compared to its previous closing price of 23.15. However, the company has seen a 4.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Andrea Walton – Investor Relations Kevin Riley – President, CEO and Director Marcy Mutch – Executive VP & CFO Michael Lugli – Chief Credit Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler Chris McGratty – KBW Andrew Terrell – Stephens Zach Westerlind – UBS Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is above average at 9.11x. The 36-month beta value for FIBK is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIBK is $26.86, which is $3.18 above than the current price. The public float for FIBK is 92.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. The average trading volume of FIBK on November 03, 2023 was 622.56K shares.

FIBK’s Market Performance

The stock of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has seen a 4.53% increase in the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a -15.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for FIBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for FIBK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIBK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FIBK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FIBK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIBK Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.44. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. saw -36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from SCOTT JULIE A, who sale 13,400 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Oct 27. After this action, SCOTT JULIE A now owns 1,169,700 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., valued at $312,890 using the latest closing price.

Scott Jonathan R, the Director of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., sale 44,000 shares at $24.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Scott Jonathan R is holding 1,051,162 shares at $1,094,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Equity return is now at value 9.25, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.