Examining the Volatility of LSB Industries, Inc.’s (LXU) Stock

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month, and a -19.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for LXU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for LXU’s stock, with a -14.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) is $14.19, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for LXU is 45.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXU on November 03, 2023 was 401.80K shares.

LXU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has plunged by -2.18 when compared to previous closing price of 9.18, but the company has seen a -4.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Fred Buonocore – VP, IR Mark Behrman – CEO Cheryl Maguire – CFO Conference Call Participants Chris Perrella – UBS Harrison Reynolds – RBC Capital Markets Laurence Alexander – Jefferies Charles Neivert – Piper Sandler Rob McGuire – Granite Research Anthony Mercandetti – Deutsche Bank Operator Greetings. Welcome to the LSB Industries’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXU Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, LSB Industries, Inc. saw -32.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries, Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Equity return is now at value 18.73, with 7.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.