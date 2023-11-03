Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stock Showcases -3.99% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Evolus Inc (EOLS) has gone up by 0.13% for the week, with a -7.71% drop in the past month and a -21.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.93% for EOLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for EOLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EOLS is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EOLS is $20.25, which is $12.47 above the current price. The public float for EOLS is 43.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOLS on November 03, 2023 was 500.55K shares.

EOLS) stock’s latest price update

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 7.65, however, the company has experienced a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-01 that NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investment conferences in November. Event: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET Event: 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time:.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOLS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EOLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOLS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EOLS Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Evolus Inc saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from Medytox Inc., who sale 1,690,663 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Oct 16. After this action, Medytox Inc. now owns 3,381,326 shares of Evolus Inc, valued at $12,679,972 using the latest closing price.

Beaver Sandra, the Chief Financial Officer of Evolus Inc, sale 3,178 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Beaver Sandra is holding 113,368 shares at $30,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.09 for the present operating margin

+59.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -66.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.69. Equity return is now at value -332.70, with -34.94 for asset returns.

Based on Evolus Inc (EOLS), the company’s capital structure generated 402.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.09. Total debt to assets is 41.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 395.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolus Inc (EOLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.