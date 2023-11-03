Everest Group Ltd (EG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG) is 7.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EG is 0.58.

The public float for EG is 34.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 03, 2023, EG’s average trading volume was 292.15K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EG) stock’s latest price update

Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 402.39. However, the company has seen a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Rohrmann – Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Juan Andrade – President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Kociancic – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James Williamson – Executive Vice President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Everest Reinsurance Division Michael Karmilowicz – Executive Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Division Conference Call Participants Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs Joshua Shanker – Bank of America Securities Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Michael Zaremski – BMO Capital Markets Michael Ward – Citi Ryan Tunis – Autonomous Research Gregory Peters – Raymond James Meyer Shields – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Brian Meredith – UBS Operator Welcome to the Everest Group Ltd.

EG’s Market Performance

Everest Group Ltd (EG) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.84% decline in the past month and a 7.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for EG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for EG’s stock, with a 4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $449 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EG Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EG fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.68. In addition, Everest Group Ltd saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EG starting from WEBER JOHN A, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $320.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, WEBER JOHN A now owns 4,076 shares of Everest Group Ltd, valued at $746,793 using the latest closing price.

WEBER JOHN A, the Director of Everest Group Ltd, sale 1,155 shares at $320.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEBER JOHN A is holding 332 shares at $369,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EG

Equity return is now at value 23.12, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Everest Group Ltd (EG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.