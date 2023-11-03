Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s (VAC) Stock

The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has seen a -6.90% decrease in the past week, with a -14.40% drop in the past month, and a -24.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for VAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.81% for VAC stock, with a simple moving average of -34.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is above average at 11.21x. The 36-month beta value for VAC is also noteworthy at 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VAC is 33.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.16% of that float. The average trading volume of VAC on November 03, 2023 was 537.93K shares.

VAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) has plunged by -7.23 when compared to previous closing price of 88.91, but the company has seen a -6.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Marriott Vacations’ (VAC) Q3 performance is hurt by the decline in VPG and tours and the impact of the Maui wildfires.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VAC Trading at -16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.96. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp saw -38.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Geller John E JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $112.84 back on Aug 07. After this action, Geller John E JR now owns 43,323 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, valued at $564,200 using the latest closing price.

Terry Anthony E, the EVP, CFO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, purchase 1,800 shares at $113.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Terry Anthony E is holding 13,087 shares at $204,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.48. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC), the company’s capital structure generated 205.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 53.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.