Evaluating the Impact of 9.98 Increase on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s (GPMT) Stock

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has seen a 12.11% increase in the past week, with a 2.43% gain in the past month, and a -18.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.55% for GPMT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GPMT is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GPMT is $7.08, which is $2.45 above than the current price. The public float for GPMT is 50.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of GPMT on November 03, 2023 was 436.86K shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) has increased by 9.98 when compared to last closing price of 4.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. reported Q3 results, highlighting loan loss provisions and distributable earnings. The preferred dividend coverage ratio is a concern, but removing credit loss charges improves the coverage ratio. The quality of the portfolio and the performance of the common equity are important factors to consider in the Granite Point Mortgage Trust investment thesis.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GPMT Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -6.19, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.