Evaluating the Impact of -7.36 Increase on Reborn Coffee Inc’s (REBN) Stock

The stock of Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has gone down by -19.51% for the week, with a -40.00% drop in the past month and a -52.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.17% for REBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.82% for REBN’s stock, with a -58.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REBN is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) is $2.00, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On November 03, 2023, REBN’s average trading volume was 42.76K shares.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

REBN Trading at -36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.05%, as shares sank -37.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN fell by -19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4121. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -59.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Equity return is now at value -391.90, with -51.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.