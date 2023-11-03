Evaluating the Impact of 10.12 Increase on Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s (LTH) Stock

The stock of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has seen a 5.35% increase in the past week, with a -15.42% drop in the past month, and a -28.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for LTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for LTH’s stock, with a -29.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) by analysts is $21.10, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for LTH is 57.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LTH was 695.17K shares.

LTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has increased by 10.12 when compared to last closing price of 11.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Life Time Group Holdings’ stock has declined 37%, creating a potential opportunity for investors due to higher EBITDA guidance. Concerns include a quarterly decline in memberships and less attractive sale-leaseback transactions due to rising interest rates. The company has growth potential with plans to add 10+ locations per year, and the valuation has become more reasonable.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTH Trading at -17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.71. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Weaver Erik, who sale 4,825 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Oct 16. After this action, Weaver Erik now owns 61,841 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, valued at $71,314 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the FOUNDER & CEO of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $16.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 11,357,541 shares at $165,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.06, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 191.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.