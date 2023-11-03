Evaluating the Impact of 1.60 Increase on Northrop Grumman Corp.’s (NOC) Stock

In the past week, NOC stock has gone down by -0.42%, with a monthly gain of 12.66% and a quarterly surge of 8.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Northrop Grumman Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for NOC’s stock, with a 5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOC is $506.00, which is $27.38 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 150.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for NOC on November 03, 2023 was 817.38K shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.60relation to previous closing price of 468.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Northrop Grumman (NOC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NOC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $555 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.13. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp. saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from ROEDER ROSHAN S, who sale 1,007 shares at the price of $465.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, ROEDER ROSHAN S now owns 913 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp., valued at $468,255 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corp., sale 1,670 shares at $437.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 14,570 shares at $731,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corp. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 31.27, with 10.66 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.