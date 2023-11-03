EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 216.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants David Straube – Head, Investor Relations Arkadiy Dobkin – President & Chief Executive Officer Jason Peterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Moshe Katri – Wedbush Securities Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citigroup David Grossman – Stifel Ramsey El-Assal – Barclays Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America Jamie Friedman – Susquehanna James Faucette – Morgan Stanley Puneet Jain – JPMorgan Operator Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPAM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPAM is $268.09, which is $35.78 above the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 56.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for EPAM on November 03, 2023 was 415.37K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM stock saw a decrease of 8.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for EPAM’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $265 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPAM Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.14. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc saw -29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Roman Eugene, who sale 1,552 shares at the price of $237.44 back on Aug 08. After this action, Roman Eugene now owns 982 shares of EPAM Systems Inc, valued at $368,507 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Jason D., the Chief Financial Officer of EPAM Systems Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $350.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Peterson Jason D. is holding 11,762 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 18.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.43. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.