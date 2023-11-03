Elme Communities (ELME) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Elme Communities (ELME) has gone down by -2.24% for the week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month and a -16.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.56% for ELME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for ELME stock, with a simple moving average of -19.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ELME is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELME is $16.83, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for ELME is 86.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for ELME on November 03, 2023 was 549.84K shares.

ELME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has surged by 4.30 when compared to previous closing price of 12.56, but the company has seen a -2.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Multifamily REIT, Elme Communities, reported generally positive quarterly results with reaffirmed full-year guidance. ELME also updated investors on a large community acquisition in their fast-growing Atlanta market. While the acquisition increased overall leverage, ELME’s debt profile still allows for greater financial flexibility than its peers.

ELME Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Elme Communities saw -26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -14.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.35, with -2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 43.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elme Communities (ELME) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.