Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) is above average at 28.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) is $14.80, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 64.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFC on November 03, 2023 was 737.41K shares.

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.10 in comparison to its previous close of 12.24, however, the company has experienced a 5.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (800) 343-4849 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the.

EFC’s Market Performance

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has seen a 5.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.82% gain in the past month and a -5.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for EFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for EFC’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.