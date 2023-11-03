E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) has increased by 18.68 when compared to last closing price of 5.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that CINCINNATI , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company’s business strategies at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH2023) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Is It Worth Investing in E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSP is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSP is $11.92, which is $5.82 above the current price. The public float for SSP is 60.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSP on November 03, 2023 was 465.44K shares.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP stock saw an increase of 12.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.00% and a quarterly increase of -43.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for SSP’s stock, with a -32.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSP Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, E.W. Scripps Co. saw -53.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from O’Brian Kate, who sale 5,144 shares at the price of $9.44 back on Aug 14. After this action, O’Brian Kate now owns 840 shares of E.W. Scripps Co., valued at $48,576 using the latest closing price.

Scripps Elizabeth, the 10% Owner of E.W. Scripps Co., purchase 505 shares at $9.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Scripps Elizabeth is holding 4,421 shares at $4,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+43.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for E.W. Scripps Co. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value -32.45, with -9.14 for asset returns.

Based on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 47.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.