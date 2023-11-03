DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has gone up by 17.66% for the week, with a 10.49% rise in the past month and a -0.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.87% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.99% for DKNG’s stock, with a 28.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $36.23, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 426.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On November 03, 2023, DKNG’s average trading volume was 12.25M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has increased by 8.16 when compared to last closing price of 28.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-03 that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) rose 6% in premarket on Friday after positive stock market news. The stock was boosted by a reported $790 million or £639.9 million revenue in Q3 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +17.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 175.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $27.11 back on Oct 20. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 3,811,351 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,422,901 using the latest closing price.

Liberman Paul, the See Remarks of DraftKings Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $27.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Liberman Paul is holding 1,193,916 shares at $1,807,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.