Dover Corp. (DOV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.24 in relation to its previous close of 129.08. However, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Dover Corporation (DOV) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.26 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOV is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DOV is $159.81, which is $26.55 above the current price. The public float for DOV is 139.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on November 03, 2023 was 803.29K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

The stock of Dover Corp. (DOV) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for DOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.20. In addition, Dover Corp. saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 4,631 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 49,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $657,602 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp., sale 17,769 shares at $139.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 54,569 shares at $2,470,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp. (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corp. (DOV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.