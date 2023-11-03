DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, DLO stock has gone up by 4.76%, with a monthly decline of -4.30% and a quarterly surge of 33.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for DLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 42.90x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLO is $20.19, which is $1.94 above than the current price. The public float for DLO is 77.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.25% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on November 03, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

The stock price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has jumped by 7.23 compared to previous close of 17.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that DLocal is a cross-border payment processor that connects global merchants to emerging markets, offering over 900 local payment methods. The company provides simplified payments, improved acceptance rates, and enhanced fraud protection for merchants operating in emerging markets. Despite risks such as political and regulatory challenges, DLocal has demonstrated strong financial performance and is recommended as a “Buy” with a margin of safety.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 36.05, with 15.35 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.