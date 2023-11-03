Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGR) is 46.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DSGR is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR) is $36.00, which is $9.22 above the current market price. The public float for DSGR is 45.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On November 03, 2023, DSGR’s average trading volume was 47.87K shares.

DSGR) stock’s latest price update

Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGR)’s stock price has dropped by -10.94 in relation to previous closing price of 30.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago.

DSGR’s Market Performance

Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR) has seen a -10.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.08% decline in the past month and a 1.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for DSGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.89% for DSGR’s stock, with a 9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DSGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DSGR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $38 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DSGR Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGR fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.28. In addition, Distribution Solutions Group Inc saw 45.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGR starting from Lanuza Cesar, who purchase 204 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Sep 07. After this action, Lanuza Cesar now owns 35,199 shares of Distribution Solutions Group Inc, valued at $5,331 using the latest closing price.

Lanuza Cesar, the President and CEO of Distribution Solutions Group Inc, purchase 9,696 shares at $25.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lanuza Cesar is holding 34,995 shares at $248,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.75 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Distribution Solutions Group Inc stands at +0.64. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 3.87, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR), the company’s capital structure generated 82.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.07. Total debt to assets is 38.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.