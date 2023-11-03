Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DARE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DARE is $4.40, which is $4.01 above the current price. The public float for DARE is 86.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DARE on November 03, 2023 was 229.78K shares.

The stock of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has decreased by -4.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and to provide a Company update.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE’s stock has fallen by -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.75% and a quarterly drop of -44.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for Dare Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.77% for DARE’s stock, with a -54.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DARE Trading at -23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4472. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc saw -52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -262.37, with -106.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.