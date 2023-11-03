Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CRKN is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $90.00, which is $89.73 above than the current price. The public float for CRKN is 6.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on November 03, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) has surged by 7.55 when compared to previous closing price of 0.25, but the company has seen a 8.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) closes the purchase of the first tranche of micro trenchers for a customer in Arizona.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has experienced a 8.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.96% drop in the past month, and a -91.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.85% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for CRKN’s stock, with a -96.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -58.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -37.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3072. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -97.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -604.30, with -231.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.