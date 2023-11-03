Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP)’s stock price has dropped by -4.31 in relation to previous closing price of 25.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Investors looking for stocks in the Chemical – Diversified sector might want to consider either Compass Minerals (CMP) or Air Products and Chemicals (APD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) Right Now?

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CMP is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CMP is 40.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CMP on November 03, 2023 was 334.83K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

CMP stock saw a decrease of -1.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.10% for CMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.02% for the last 200 days.

CMP Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.21. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc saw -41.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Standen James D., who purchase 3,503 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, Standen James D. now owns 30,000 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc, valued at $94,056 using the latest closing price.

Standen James D., the Chief Commercial Officer of Compass Minerals International Inc, sale 7,644 shares at $46.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Standen James D. is holding 26,497 shares at $352,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc stands at -3.02. Equity return is now at value 2.96, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 394.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.77. Total debt to assets is 60.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 387.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.