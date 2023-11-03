Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) Stock Experiences -17.64% Monthly Change

The stock of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) has seen a -11.66% decrease in the past week, with a -17.64% drop in the past month, and a -39.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for CVGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.23% for CVGI’s stock, with a -27.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) is $12.67, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for CVGI is 29.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVGI on November 03, 2023 was 183.67K shares.

CVGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) has dropped by -10.39 compared to previous close of 6.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGI stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CVGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVGI in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CVGI Trading at -20.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGI fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGI starting from FIX ROGER L, who sale 866 shares at the price of $8.18 back on Sep 20. After this action, FIX ROGER L now owns 125,729 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, valued at $7,084 using the latest closing price.

Cheung Chung Kin, the EVP & CFO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $7.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Cheung Chung Kin is holding 100,920 shares at $31,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc stands at -2.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.18. Equity return is now at value -4.15, with -1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.93. Total debt to assets is 38.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.