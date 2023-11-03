Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Stock Sees a-6.76 Decrease

The stock of Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) has seen a -2.95% decrease in the past week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month, and a -21.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CIGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for CIGI’s stock, with a -16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI) Right Now?

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIGI is 1.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CIGI is 39.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIGI on November 03, 2023 was 96.14K shares.

CIGI) stock’s latest price update

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 92.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Colliers International (CIGI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIGI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIGI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $128 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIGI Trading at -14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIGI fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.76. In addition, Colliers International Group Inc saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+34.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colliers International Group Inc stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 3.27, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Based on Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 428.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.07. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 405.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.