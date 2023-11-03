CNO Financial Group Inc’s (CNO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has gone up by 4.71% for the week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month and a -2.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for CNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for CNO’s stock, with a 2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CNO is $25.60, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 110.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for CNO on November 03, 2023 was 628.38K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.16relation to previous closing price of 23.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023.

CNO Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Goldberg Scott L., who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Goldberg Scott L. now owns 149,610 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $90,432 using the latest closing price.

Bhojwani Gary C, the Chief Executive Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 20,833 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Bhojwani Gary C is holding 211,600 shares at $499,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.