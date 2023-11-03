Cava Group Inc (CAVA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAVA is $43.56, which is $9.51 above the current price. The public float for CAVA is 81.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on November 03, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.57 in comparison to its previous close of 31.95, however, the company has experienced a 9.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant, has seen a decline in its stock value since going public five months ago, now trading at a lower price-to-sales than Chipotle. The company operates in a similar business model to Chipotle and has the potential to capitalize on the growing “Mediterranean diet” health trend. CAVA’s gross margins mirror that of Chipotle, giving it similar long-term profit potential if it can manage an efficient growth trajectory.

CAVA’s Market Performance

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen a 9.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.93% gain in the past month and a -36.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +9.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.63. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of Cava Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

+9.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.05.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 81.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.