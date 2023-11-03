Carters Inc’s (CRI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRI stock has gone up by 7.16%, with a monthly gain of 4.18% and a quarterly plunge of -8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Carters Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for CRI’s stock, with a -2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Right Now?

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRI is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRI is $68.71, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for CRI is 35.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.82% of that float. The average trading volume for CRI on November 03, 2023 was 674.14K shares.

CRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has surged by 3.55 when compared to previous closing price of 66.46, but the company has seen a 7.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Casey – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Westenberger – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Lynch – President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Warren Cheng – Evercore ISI Irwin Boruchow – Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Jim Chartier – Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. Jay Sole – UBS Christopher Nardone – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Paul Lejuez – Citigroup Inc. Operator Welcome to Carter’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Michael Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Westenberger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brian Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sean McHugh, Vice President and Treasurer.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRI Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.30. In addition, Carters Inc saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from Jenkins Jeff, who sale 3,513 shares at the price of $69.15 back on Aug 25. After this action, Jenkins Jeff now owns 33,166 shares of Carters Inc, valued at $242,924 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Jill, the SVP HR and Talent Development of Carters Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $74.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Wilson Jill is holding 27,085 shares at $149,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carters Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 25.76, with 8.22 for asset returns.

Based on Carters Inc (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carters Inc (CRI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.