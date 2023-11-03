Canoo Inc’s (GOEV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GOEV stock has gone up by 3.82%, with a monthly decline of -38.11% and a quarterly plunge of -51.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.38% for Canoo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for GOEV’s stock, with a -55.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GOEV is at 1.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GOEV is 558.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.28% of that float. The average trading volume for GOEV on November 03, 2023 was 23.95M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has plunged by -0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a 3.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that Small-cap stocks, typically defined as having a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, have been underperforming the broader market this year. The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks the performance of small-cap companies, is down 0.9% year-to-date, compared to the 12.2% gain of the S&P 500 Index.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -36.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -33.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3026. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 2,814 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Oct 02. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 285,456 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $1,379 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc, sale 2,707 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 283,619 shares at $1,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -170.76, with -78.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.