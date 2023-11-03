Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) is $32.36, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for BEP is 278.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEP on November 03, 2023 was 559.40K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) has increased by 8.35 when compared to last closing price of 21.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Dividend stocks are traditionally viewed as more conservative investments due to the stability of income, historical performance, and risk mitigation attributes. Dividend stocks provide a steady stream of income through dividends, acting as a cushion during market downturns. However, Mr. Market is now sending a stern warning to dividend investors.

BEP’s Market Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has seen a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.88% gain in the past month and a -12.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for BEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for BEP’s stock, with a -16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BEP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BEP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEP Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.66 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 523.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.96. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.