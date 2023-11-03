Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is 33.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BR is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) is $189.29, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for BR is 117.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On November 03, 2023, BR’s average trading volume was 516.13K shares.

BR) stock’s latest price update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.86relation to previous closing price of 170.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Broadridge’s (BR) first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues increase year over year.

BR’s Market Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has experienced a 5.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a 7.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for BR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for BR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.54% for the last 200 days.

BR Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.67. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. saw 33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from Gokey Timothy C, who sale 59,341 shares at the price of $185.63 back on Sep 06. After this action, Gokey Timothy C now owns 177,846 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., valued at $11,015,387 using the latest closing price.

PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, the President of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., sale 12,834 shares at $186.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN is holding 77,352 shares at $2,392,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 30.31, with 7.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.